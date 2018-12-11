The future of a women's shelter in Tauranga has taken a closer step to reality today.

Members of Tauranga City Council's Community and Culture Committee have this afternoon unanimously endorsed a recommendation to grant $40,000 towards the costs of establishing an emergency shelter in the city for homeless women.

In August, advocacy group He Kaupapa Kotahitanga Trust Tauranga was established and applied for council funding to help with the shelter's setup costs. The shelter would be named Awhina House and it is understood the trust has secured a long-term lease for a 13-bedroom building in the Avenues.

This funding would also support the trust's completion of its business plan and works to secure extra money from other funding providers.

Advertisement

Tauranga Deputy Mayor Kelvin Clout was among councillors who supported funding of $40,000 towards a women's shelter today. Photo / file

This afternoon, the council's original recommendation was to provide a one-off grant of $20,000. However, councillor John Robson put forward a motion to double the grant amount to $40,000,

Robson urged the other councillors to support the motion.

"I think we need to look at the what the Tauranga men's shelter was given for its set up costs, and given the very tight timeframe to set up the Awhina House up ... I think we can justify $40,000," he said.

Cr Kelvin Clout said given this would be seed funding, and other providers would also be involved, he agreed with the recommendation.

Elected members of the committee unanimously endorsed the recommendation which will now go before full council on December 18 for ratification.