After the first two days of the Northern Districts Junior Secondary Cricket Tournament were rained off, the sun came out to play in the final three days to ensure results were achieved.

There were plenty of highlights during the three days where play was possible. Bay of Plenty Coastland took out the Twenty20 title, backing up the championship silverware they won in Whangarei two years ago.

Northland's Nathan Condon was the top run scorer in the T20 tournament with 126 runs and a highest score of 95 not out. Waikato Valley's Logan Tindall was in second place with 103 runs overall.

Waikato Valley bowler Lochlan Bolstad was efficiency personified as he took a total of eight wickets, including a best of four wickets for 11 runs. Bay of Plenty Coastland's Isaac White finished in second place with six wickets.

Rain forced organisers to revise the tournament schedule and with the T20 title decider slotted into day four, the final day's play was a one-off round of 50 overs per side.

The match between Northland and Counties Manukau produced two sensational performances in the first innings. Northland batsman Nick Byles took control of his team's fortunes to blast 114 in an innings which included 14 fours as Northland were removed for 193.

While the Northland opener dominated from one end, Counties' Connor Hooper weaved magic with the ball to take six wickets for 40 runs. Led by a half century from Louis Anderson, Counties got home with three wickets to spare.

Bay of Plenty Coastland kept their unbeaten record intact in their 50-over match with a win over the ND Invitation XI by four wickets. Hamilton beat Waikato Valley by 14 runs and Bay of Plenty Lakeland beat Poverty Bay by 86 runs.

Northern Districts Junior Secondary Cricket Tournament Results

Day one and day two

No play due to wet weather.

Day Three – T20

Pool A – Round One

Bay of Plenty Lakeland 127/4 (Viren Patel 43, Cohen Stewart 29, Harry Jones 29) beat Poverty Bay 71/9 (Viren Patel 2/1, Ethan Forbes 2/11, Sam Lund 2/12).

Counties Manukau lost to Hamilton.

Round Two

Bay of Plenty Lakeland 74/8 (BH Hodges 2/9, Kyle Smith 2/11) lost to Hamilton 76/4 (George Chaplow 25, Jacob Clare 21; Cohen Stewart 2/29).

Counties Manukau 133/1 beat Poverty Bay 99/7.

Pool B – Round One

Waikato Valley 93/5 (Ryan d'Abo 24) lost to Northland 96/2 (Nick Byles 31. Nathan Condon 31).

ND Invitation XI 50 (Ben Wright 24; Liam Collett 24) lost to Bay of Plenty Coastland 51/0 (Dandre du Plessis 34no).

Round Two

Bay of Plenty Coastland 123/7 (Dandre du Plessis 44, Spencer Wills 29, Robert Ward 20) beat Northland 66 (Finn O'Brien-O'Loan 2/6, Isaac White 2/8).

ND Invitation XI 86 lost to Waikato Valley 87/4.

Waikato Valley beat ND Invitation XI.

Day Four – T20 Playoffs

T20 Championship: Bay of Plenty Coastland 133/4 (Ben Vyver 64, Spencer Wills 28; Kuwyn Price 2/21) beat Hamilton 88 (Thimira Weralupitiyage 20; Isaac White 4/19, H Leach 2/10).

Third Place Playoff: Northland 198/2 (Nathan Condon 95no, Sam Lints 67no) beat Bay of Plenty Lakeland 105/8 (Ethan Forbes 59).

Fifth Place Playoff: Counties Manukau 128/9 (Louis Anderson 31; Lochie Bolstad 4/20) lost to Waikato Valley 129/7 (Logan Tindall 51; Rikesk Patel 3/18.

Seventh Place Playoff: Poverty Bay 104/6 lost to ND Invitation XI 105/8.

Day Five – Fifty over per side

ND Invitation XI 122 (Logan McKay 27; Toby Taylor 3/23) lost to Bay of Plenty Coastland 124/6 (Dandre du Plessis 54).

Hamilton 224 (Jacob Clare 54, BD Peart 32; Jack Kane 3/43, Lochie Bolstad 3/43) defeated Waikato Valley 210 (Ryan d'Abo 64, Eddie James 35; Rohan Gosai 3/23)

Northland 193 (Nick Byles 114; Connor Hooper 6/40) lost to Counties Manukau 194/7 (Louis Anderson 54, Anthony Bolton 40; Cole Jakicevich-Roberts 3/32).

Bay of Plenty Lakeland 206/7 (Brooke Mitchell 46, Harry Jones 37, Cohen Stewart 32) beat Poverty Bay 120 (Liam Spring 34; Harry Jones 4/11, Sam Lund 4/20).

