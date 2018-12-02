One of Tauranga's most iconic outdoor concerts is preparing to return to the stage in style with two of Australasia's greatest tribute bands.

After a four-year hiatus the highly popular Stars Under The Stars resumes its position on the summer concert calendar this Sunday at Classic Flyers.

Headlining the concert is one of Australia's biggest tribute acts, The Neil Diamond Superhits Show, with 2016 Variety Artists Club of New Zealand Benny Awards 'Top Group' Dreams - The Fleetwood Mac Experience also taking to the stage.

Now in his 25th year on the Australian and international touring circuit, performer Steve Cummins has been described by the president of the Neil Diamond fan club in Australia as "the only performer to have mastered the feel of Neil's music".

Advertisement

Kiwi tribute band Dreams - The Fleetwood Mac Experience, one of New Zealand's most celebrated tribute acts, is regarded as expertly evoking the smooth rock days of the '70s and '80s when Fleetwood Mac released hit after hit.

Premium Entertainment's Craig Wilson said Stars Under The Stars 2018 guaranteed to re-ignite those feel-good memories thousands came to know and love from the outdoor concerts at Mills Reef Winery between 2003 and 2014.

"We have had nothing but positive feedback since announcing the concert's return and are proud to partner with Classic Flyers to make it happen.

"Plus, what better way to celebrate the rebirth of this crowd favourite concert than with these two incredible bands," he said.

The concert has all the makings of a truly amazing spectacle with Wilson having not only produced and promoted the event since its 2003 inception, but boasting an illustrious resume in touring many acclaimed acts – nationally and abroad.

These include Bonnie Raitt, Slash, from Guns N' Roses, Ringo Starr and His AllStarr Band, The Searchers, Dragon, Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band), The Hollies and Creedence Clearwater Revisited.



Positioned on the tarmac facing back towards Classic Flyers, all concert-goers can set up on the grass or asphalt with their own seating and food. No BYO drinks are permitted but alcohol and non-alcohol drinks can be purchased at the concert.

Classic Flyers New Zealand Sales Manager Amy Scott said it was a "no-brainer" when Wilson shared his vision to re-launch the concert at the popular aviation venue.

"To collaborate on what has previously been such an iconic Tauranga event is very exciting," she said.

"Most people don't realise the outdoor area we have here at Classic Flyers is well equipped to host a range of events.

"We recently had more than 3000 people come through for BOP Mustang Owners Club All USA Day and with the backdrop of the Tauranga Airport you can't get much better."

Wilson said the long range forecast for this weekend was looking perfect.

"Where else can you sit back in your own seats, or get up and dance to, such critically acclaimed tribute acts?"

The 2018 Stars Under The Stars is at Classic Flyers at 8 Jean Batten Dr Mt Maunganui on Sunday, December 9, from 6pm to 10pm, with gates opening from 4pm.

There are no gate sales. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketek or at Baycourt Community and Arts Centre ahead of the day.