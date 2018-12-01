A second consecutive weekend of Baywide Cup matches being washed out without a ball being bowled, eliminated the slim theoretical chances of Carrus Mount Maunganui, Bayleys Central Indians and Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College making the title decider in two weeks time.

Eves Realty Greerton sit at the top of the standings and are guaranteed a place in the final, to be fought out by the two top qualifiers from round robin play.

Greerton will meet either Element IMF Cadets or New World Te Puke, who sit in second and third respectively heading into the final qualifying round on Saturday.

The scenario is Greerton will host the Baywide Cup final, at Pemberton Park, if they beat Tauranga Boys' College. Cadets can take the other finals spot but must topple arch-rivals Mount Maunganui. Te Puke still have a chance to reach the final, but they have to beat Central Indians and rely on Mount Maunganui dispatching Cadets.

Baywide Cup Points Table

Greerton 31, Cadets 26, Te Puke 22, Mount Maunganui 15, Central Indians 15, Tauranga Boys College 14, Lake Taupo 3.

