Firefighters have been called to a fire at a Te Puke sawmill this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were called to a small fire at the Pukepine Sawmill on Jellicoe St at 12.39pm.

The fire started inside a wood planer and was extinguished by a sprinkler, the spokesman said.

Fire crews from Te Puke and Greerton were called to attend.