A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Rotorua and Bay of Plenty.

MetService issued the watch at 8.37am and said thunderstorms were expected to develop this afternoon and evening.

These thunderstorms may become severe, producing localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 40mm/hr.

MetService said rainfall of this intensity could cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers, or narrow valleys, and could lead to slips.

Driving conditions could be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

Should severe weather approach or if you feel threatened, take shelter immediately.