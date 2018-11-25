A car which crashed through a one-lane bridge and plunged into the Wairoa River today remains under water.

The driver of the car lost control on Crawford Rd this afternoon, crashing into the river.

A bystander who arrived five seconds later said the driver was lucky the car did not land upside down "or he could have drowned".

The bystander said the driver was climbing out of a broken side window of the car, in the river, and had suffered what appeared to be superficial injuries to his head.

"There were several neighbours who heard it and came running," he said.

"He disappeared before police and the ambulance came."

The bystander said the road conditions were "quite wet and slippery".

"He's totally demolished the side of the bridge."

Acting Western Bay of Plenty head of road policing Sergeant Wayne Hunter said the driver appeared to be going too fast for the wet conditions.

The car was still in the river, Hunter said.