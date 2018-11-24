Lotto players from Tauranga and Rotorua were among a lucky 12 who won big in last night's draw.

The 12 players each won $18,463 with Lotto's second division.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Gate Pa in Tauranga and Countdown Rotorua.

Another player also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $31,002. That ticket was sold at Countdown Hobsonville in Auckland.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of these winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online or through the Lotto NZ app.

Related articles:

BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

House of the Year: Tauranga building companies win big

24 Nov, 2018 10:31pm
2 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Car and bus collide in Mount Maunganui

23 Nov, 2018 12:06pm
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Lucky! Lotto player in Bay of Plenty is $500k richer

11 Nov, 2018 11:45am
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Lucky Tauranga Lotto player wins more than $17,000

4 Nov, 2018 10:20am
Quick Read