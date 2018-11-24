Lotto players from Tauranga and Rotorua were among a lucky 12 who won big in last night's draw.

The 12 players each won $18,463 with Lotto's second division.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Gate Pa in Tauranga and Countdown Rotorua.

Another player also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $31,002. That ticket was sold at Countdown Hobsonville in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of these winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online or through the Lotto NZ app.