A car and a bus have collided on Hewletts Road in Mount Maunganui.

A police media spokesman said police were called to the scene near Aerodrome Rd about 12.05pm.

He said a car was on top of a power transformer and was wedged against a large sign.

A photographer at the scene said a Bay Hopper bus was stationary on one side of the road outside Plumbing World on Hewletts Rd.

"The front left window was damaged," he said.

A Bay of Plenty Regional Council spokesman said its bus service contractor GoBus confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

He said passengers were transferred to the next bus on the route.

Earlier, one person was injured in a two-car crash on Cameron Rd at 11.07am.

The spokesman said the crash happened at the intersection of 13th Ave.

It appeared the crash was caused by a "medical event", he said.

One person was taken to Tauranga Hospital.