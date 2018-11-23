Bay of Plenty will begin their two-day ND Fergus Hickey Rosebowl campaign when they face Northland at Bay Oval from Saturday.

Two high-scoring draws and four Bay of Plenty first innings points losses are the result of the last six meetings between the two Northern Districts minor association teams, which is likely to provide the Bay side with plenty of motivation for the encounter. The match will start at 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday.

The First Bay of Plenty Fergus Hickey team of the season is notable for the rare appearance of one of Bay of Plenty cricket's favourite sons in Daniel Flynn. The Black Cap and ND master batsman has played just 20 games in the Blue and Gold strip, due to his New Zealand and professional cricket appearances.

Flynny has smacked 521 runs for the Bay, including two centuries with a highest score of 113 not out, since making his Bay debut against Northland way back in March 2001.

Up to four players could make their Bay of Plenty senior men's team debut against Northland. Former New Zealand Under 19 batsman Henry Collier has made a solid impression for Greerton, in the Baywide Cup, since moving north earlier this year.

The retirement of 77 game representative wicketkeeper Tim Clarke at the end of last season, sees the introduction of young Mount Maunganui keeper Ben Pomare. A very capable performance with the gloves in the Bay of Plenty XI pre-season encounter with Hawke's Bay has propelled the young man into the Bay first XI.

Bay of Plenty Development team bowler Cameron Riley is another young man with a big future ahead of him. Fellow development team member Dominic Crombie will come into the side if a niggling injury to one of the squad members fails to respond to treatment.

Bay of Plenty v Northland:

Peter Drysdale, Stephen Crossan, Daniel Flynn, Ben Musgrave (captain) Jono Boult, Sean Davey, Henry Collier, Ben Pomare, Tim Pringle, Dan Smith, Chris Atkinson, Cameron Riley, Dominic Crombie – one to be omitted.

Bay of Plenty ND Fergus Hickey 2018-2019 Schedule:

February 2-3: v Hamilton in Hamilton

February 16/17 v Waikato Valley at St Pauls, Hamilton

March 2/3 v Counties Manukau at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Bay of Plenty Fergus Hickey Rosebowl Championships (16)

1979/80, 1985/86, 1986/87, 1990/91, 1993/94, 1996/97, 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2015/16, 2016/17.