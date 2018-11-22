A person has been hit by a truck in Tauranga.

A police media communications spokesman said police have been called to Takitumu Dr where a person has been hit by a truck close to the on-ramp.

A reporter at the scene said one eastbound lane is closed.

Police are at the scene and diversions are in place. It was unclear if anyone was injured.

Advertisement

Meanwhile one person was injured after a van rolled down a bank in Welcome Bay this afternoon.

A police media communications spokesman said police were called to Welcome Bay Rd at 1.49pm.

The driver of the van suffered moderate injuries.

Police and ambulance attended.