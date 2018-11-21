Ten Tauranga tracks will be temporarily closed while they are upgraded to prevent the speading of kauri dieback disease.

The Department of Conservation is upgrading the tracks from this month until March 2019.

The work includes installing new gravelled tracks, fencing, boardwalks, stairways and a viewing platform.

Tracks will be temporarily closed while they are being upgraded to ensure the safety of the public and the contractors.

Tauranga operations manager Jeff Milham said the upgrades will protect the forest's most susceptible kauri from the spread of the disease.

"The Kaimai kauri are part of our local identity and culture. Reducing the risk of this incurable disease spreading through soil movement is a priority for our district," he said.

"We are confident these measures will help protect at-risk kauri in the area as long as people do the right thing when the tracks reopen; which is to clean their footwear when visiting and to stay on the track."

The contractors and the Department of Conservation's kauri ranger team have participated in a cultural health and safety induction with the people of Ngati Te Wai, as part of the district's protection protocol.

DOC will be working with contractors on the following tracks:

Tauranga

- Dickey Flat – Daly Clearing Track

- Lindemann to Cashmore Clearing

- Lindemann Loop Track

- Mangakino Pack Track

- Upper Waitawheta Track

- Waipapa Track

- Waiorongomai – Low Level Track

- Wharawhara Tramway Track

- Waitengaue Stream Track

- Waitengaue to Upper Waitawheta Track

Waikato

- Hakarimata Summit Track

The track closure and opening dates for each track will be posted on the DOC website as each track is upgraded.

For more information, contact DOC at the Tauranga District Office and Waikato District Office.