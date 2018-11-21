Pendo means love in Swahili.

The people of Moshi, Tanzania, gave Tracy Pepper from Mount Maunganui the name Pendo for her work supporting impoverished women and children in East Africa.

Tracy founded registered charity Pendo Project after five years of travelling back and forth to Tanzania bringing clothing, medical and school supplies to remote areas.

Originally from Canada, Tracy first visited Tanzania when she was asked to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to support Ovarian Cancer Canada (Tracy is a cancer survivor).

She has seen how the people struggle, and wanted to help — starting with two container loads of items to send over.

Now Tracy is gearing up for another trip to Tanzania and Uganda this Christmas, this time to put procedures in place to start a Pink Pendo taxi service for Moshi women.

The business will start with just two bajajis (three-wheeled electric motorcycle/taxis) which have been purchased and hopefully the business will grow from there. Tracy hopes to have the vehicles sponsored by businesses.

"Because they are Muslim they aren't allowed to be alone with another man unless they are accompanied by a male family member.

"It is even harder with modernisation. There are more single mothers so these women have children and still need transport ... if they can't catch a bajaji then they have to walk."

The business would be run by women, for women, and proceeds go back into the charity.

Tracy says working for the taxi service would provide a few local women with a new skill other than traditional roles like selling, sewing or cleaning.

A taxi service with women drivers would be safer for lone female tourists, she says.

"It will make a huge difference to the women over there, and with proceeds from the business going towards the Pendo charity — it makes sense as I have been funding it all myself thus far."

For this trip, Tracy is also planning to take deflated soccer balls, clothing, school and medical supplies. She is selling Pendo Project calendars and has written a children's book due out in March 2019 — all proceeds go to the charity.

If you would like more information on Pendo Project check out Facebook or www.pendoproject.com

■ Tracy can be reached at tracypepper@yahoo.com