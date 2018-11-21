Don't be afraid to ask for help.

That's what they are there for, says Tauranga Community Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin.

"We understand how hard it is to reach out for help and for some, they may feel there is a stigma attached.

"Try our service, there is no stigma, and we will make sure by the time that person leaves they will feel that way too."

Too often, Tauranga Community Foodbank sees people who have used all their resources before they come to the foodbank — putting themselves in hardship using credit cards or borrowing money.

Nicki points out that often people will only require their help for a week or two — especially if there is a surprise bill such as a car breakdown, a dentist appointment, etc — and this is what they are there for.

"We were put here by the community 27 years ago — for this need — so don't ever be afraid to ask for help."

The Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal was launched this month. It is an annual six-week appeal to collect food and money for Tauranga Community Foodbank. The Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal raised $128,700 worth of donations last year.

Anyone can use their service, Nicki says. It is not just for beneficiaries.

In fact, foodbank staff have noticed a rise in single people using their service.

"There's an increase in single people who are trying to make ends meet on their own. That could be a student or a person on superannuation living on their own trying to maintain a budget. But we have a huge percentage of people we see who are wage earners. The Government has extra support in place for people with families but often it is very hard for workers on their own, paying rent and bills.

"Again, a lot of people use up every singe resource they have — they hit their credit card — when there is help available."

Nicki also wants people to know that the foodbank is not a handout.

"We really want to people to understand they can't just knock on the door and demand food."

The service has two levels of help — emergency help (three times a year) and connecting people with budget services. The foodbank could be helping families for two weeks or two months, Nicki says.

More than 15,000 people sought help from the foodbank last year, including from Katikati, Te Puna and Te Puke. Numbers are expected to increase this year as Christmas approaches.

The foodbank has three new board members and new chairman Larry Bilodeau.

Nicki says their volunteers work for love and it's worth it to see the look on the faces of recipients.

"I've been here five years and I've seen the level of gratitude increase. What we are giving is so gratefully received and the feedback we receive is awesome. It makes our day."