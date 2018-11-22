The old stereotype of no food allowed in the library has become a thing of the past.

Tauranga librarians are encouraging people to bring as much food as they can but it's not what some might think.

The city's libraries will once again be collecting for the Tauranga Community Foodbank from today.

Librarian Becky Bates is keen to help collect for the Tauranga Community Foodbank. Photo / George Novak

Libraries manager Joanna Thomas said libraries in Tauranga, Greerton and Pāpāmoa will host collection points for the foodbank, as well as running a toy drive for Homes of Hope and Arataki Community Centre.

"Certainly our customers want to do something for others at Christmas time," Thomas said.

Library staff also enjoyed giving at this time of year, she said.

"Staff like to contribute because we know that many of our customers will benefit from the Foodbank at Christmas. Our staff like to help other people.

"It's nice for us to be able to do that."

Thomas said the foodbank was a great organisation with incredible volunteers.

"You can go down there and you can see exactly what's happening."

