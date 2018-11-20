New restaurants have been announced for the newly opened Tauranga Crossing mall.

Located over two levels, the dining area within the enclosed mall will be located adjacent to the new Event Cinemas complex.

The upper level, known as The Observatory, will introduce a selection of firsts to the Bay of Plenty including the Malaysian -inspired Hawker & Roll to be opened by celebrated restaurateur Fleur Caulton and renowned Kiwi chef Josh Emett.

The Observatory will also include the first Bird on a Wire outside of Auckland and the first Cantina de Mad Mex in New Zealand.

The dining area will be located over two levels. Photo / Supplied

Downstairs, The Garden Eateries will provide more casual dining featuring a variety of cuisine from around the world including Indian, Mexican, Thai, Japanese.

Several eateries will be new to Tauranga including Epiphany Cafe, Krung Thep Thai Street Food, Otto's, Happy Valley and Kiwi Grill.

A Barrio Brothers and Hello Sushi, as well as well-known names Shamiana, Tank Juice Bar and KFC will also open.

The new restaurants and eateries are scheduled to open as part of the expanded centre in April 2019.