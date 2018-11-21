Western Bay of Plenty principals took the day off from their busy schedules to build networks and discuss ideas for the future of education.

Principals from Mount Maunganui College, Tauranga Boys College, Tauranga Girls College, Otumoetai College, Te Puke High School, Bethlehem College, Te Wharekura o Mauao, Papamoa College, Katikati College and Aquinas College attended the 13th Instep Principals Day Out yesterday.

The event gave Western Bay principals the chance to hear from a panel of four business leaders on how they managed the complexities of change through a business lens, which included an ageing workforce and the impact of technology.

The principals heard from University of Waikato senior deputy vice-chancellor Professor Alister Jones, who spoke about the changing face of the university in Tauranga and the wider region.

The school leaders also experienced first-hand the latest technology in electric bikes on the Tauranga waterfront, before a tour of the city centre for an update on the current and future city-centre transformation.

Instep manager Lyn Parlane said the Principals Day Out was an opportunity to bring the school principals and the business community together "in a changing world".

Mount Maunganui College principal Alastair Sinton said the role of principals was to serve the community and therefore it was it important for him to attend.

Sinton said hearing from local businesspeople gave him the understanding of the similarities between schools and business, which was the ability to work with people.

Tauranga Girls College principal Tara Kanji said the day was important for her to connect with her colleagues during what was a busy time of year.

"A key focus is helping to build that sense of community," she said.

Tauranga Boys College principal Robert Mangan said now was a busy time of year but it was important to use the opportunity to network with colleagues.

Te Puke High School principal Alan Liddle said the day was an opportunity to pick up on new ideas and be able to use them in their schools.

Liddle said the school had transformed the school staffroom into one similar to the TrustPower building after touring the premises on a day out with the principals about four years ago, saying it modelled an innovative way for staff to socialise.

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon said he enjoyed seeing what was happening around the city.

"Our teens go elsewhere to university and don't come back, so I love the fact we can see what is happening here and find out how we can make this an attractive place to study."



WHAT IS PRINCIPALS' DAY OUT?

Each year Instep invites principals from 10 secondary schools to spend a day out in the region to visit a variety of businesses to highlight future skill needs and current

skills shortages.

To date, the days have focused on trades, horticulture, export manufacturing, engineering and local government, science and innovation and technology.