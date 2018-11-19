Western Bay of Plenty principals are having the day off school to build networks and discuss ideas for the future of education.

The Instep "Principals" Day Out gives Western Bay of Plenty principals the chance to hear from a panel of four business leaders on how they are managing the complexities of change through a business lens.

That includes an ageing workforce and the impact of technology.

The principals have a go on electric bikes on the Tauranga waterfront. Photo / Zoe Hunter

University of Waikato senior deputy vice-chancellor Professor Alister Jones will present on the changing face of the University of Waikato in Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty, followed by a walking bus tour of the city centre and an update on the current and future city centre transformation.

The principals are also getting to experience first-hand the latest technology in electric bikes on the Tauranga waterfront.