One person is seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and pedestrian in Whakatāne this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the intersection of King St and Alexander Ave at 10.50am.

A St John spokeswoman said ambulance transported one person with serious injuries and one person with minor injuries to Whakatāne Hostpial.

The road was not blocked and council had been called to help with the clean up of debris.