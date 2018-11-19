I thoroughly approve the English crowd singing over the haka war dance.

The All Blacks have somehow claimed the right to perform all around the world a one-sided aggressive start that's supposed to be a level playing field.

Any opposition that tries to level things up, be it the Wallabies crowd singing Waltzing Matilda, or the Welsh or English heartily singing their song, good on them.

Otherwise leave it out altogether.

Barry Jones

Mount Maunganui



Guy Fawkes lessons

I enjoyed Jo Raphael's editorial "Time to get rid of Guy Fawkes" (Opinion, Thursday November 8).

I strongly agree that fireworks are dangerous and ought to be tightly controlled or even totally banned.

However, I disagree that Guy Fawkes has become totally irrelevant for modern-day New Zealand.

If the Guy Fawkes story is understood and used properly, it can be a simple and amusing way to teach children and/or teenagers:

- why parliamentary democracy is always of the utmost importance;

- how democracy is constantly threatened be terrorists or dictators.

Therefore, as Voltaire said, the price of liberty is eternal vigilance.

Today is a powerful example. Democracies such as New Zealand and the United Kingdom are honouring the sacrifices in World War I which were needed to defeat tyrannical regimes.

To appreciate both Guy Fawkes Day and Armistice Day, please heed and spread the warning: "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." (George Santayana).

David Birkett

Otumoetai

