It's easy to get sucked into consumerism as the holiday season approaches.

I'm being bombarded with advertising wherever I go: Buy this! Buy that! Spend money on X new gadget to show your family how much you love them!

Marketers really know how to appeal to our psychology.

They convince us to equate expensive gifts with love and make us feel inadequate for not shelling out big dollars on Christmas presents for our loved ones.

It works so well because giving is a truly rewarding experience - I often believe that giving brings more joy to the giver than the recipient.

You get a rush knowing that you've found something perfect, that you'll be improving someone's life in some small way and bringing a smile to their face.

Growing up, I remember the pressure my siblings and I would put on my parents at Christmastime for expensive electronics and status items - the latest gaming console, a new cellphone, straighteners, watches, sneakers - you name it, we wanted it.

Every year, my parents would tell us that they were limiting their Christmas budgets this year and that we'd only be getting one small gift each, but come the 25th, there would be a mountain of beautifully-wrapped gifts under the tree.

Mum and Dad could never resist treating us, never mind the drain it must have been on their wallets to do so for five children.

I will always love the lengths they went to so we would have a merry Christmas.

As I get older, I notice the same tendencies creeping through. Christmas is exciting for me for the gifts I buy rather than the gifts I receive.

This year, I'm attempting to minimise the damage to my savings account and introduce homemade items.

It's hard coming up with things I will be capable of making on a budget while still being useful to the recipient, but hours spent on Pinterest has given me some good ideas.

I can't wait to show my family what I've been making. I know they'll appreciate whatever lands underneath their trees because, after all, Christmas is about love, not money.