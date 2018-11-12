Eves Realty Greerton beat Bayleys Central Indians in a cliffhanger at Smallbone Park in Rotorua on Saturday.

The Baywide Cup third round victory came with three balls to spare and the last two batsmen at the crease.

Batting first, Central Indians were removed for 161 with Jake Rowe (31), Cam Ingram (23) and Aaron Bennett (22) providing solid defiance at the batting crease. Greerton's Jared Tutty opened his side's bowling attack and finished with four wickets at a cost of 25 runs, while Dan Spencer and Lee Watkins each took a brace of wickets.

The first three Greerton batsmen contributed just six runs before Lee Watkins steadied the ship with 28 runs. Shane Wineti made a solid contribution to reach the 30s. It was left to Jared Tutty to take his team to a one-wicket victory, as wickets fell at the other end, and he finished with an unbeaten half-century.

New World Te Puke grabbed their first win of the Baywide Cup when they held on against a determined Carrus Mount Maunganui bowling attack to claim a three-wicket win.

Te Puke bowler Cam Riley had the Mount Maunganui batsmen on the back foot from the start, removing the two opening batsmen and dangerman Dan Smith to put the home side in trouble at 23 for the loss of four wickets. Riley came back to dismiss Tony Goodin for 12, as the Mount No 10 was starting to hit out.

Greerton's Sean Wakelin steams in against Central Indians at Smallbone Park in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Mount Maunganui innings concluded in the 44th over when they were bowled out for 117. Brody Gilroy and Mikaere Leef also bowled with enthusiasm, taking two wickets apiece. The best of the green and gold batting attack was Dominic Crombie who finished with 28 runs.

Te Puke openers Tai Bridgman-Raison (31) and Blair McKenzie (20) got the reply off to a strong start, with the first wicket falling at the 49-run mark. When Dan Price was caught and bowled by Peter Drysdale, Te Puke seemed well on the way to victory at 86/4.

However, Drysdale weaved more magic with the ball to take three further wickets at little cost, with the visitors to Blake Park eventually holding on with three wickets to spare.

Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College enjoyed a successful road trip to Taupō, defeating the home team. The Tauranga Boys' young men were dismissed for 185, with four batsmen reaching the 20s and 30s. GM Painters Lake Taupō CC skipper Habib Malik took four wickets at a cost of 31 runs.

A solid middle-order performance from Taupō's Habib Malik (32), Jack Wiggins (25) and Louie Love-Parata (24) wasn't enough as they were restricted to 145/9 to give Tauranga Boys' a 40-run win, their first in this year's Baywide Cup.

- Supplied content

Baywide Cup Results - Round Three

Saturday

Carrus Mount Maunganui 117 (D Crombie 28, N Smith 20; C Riley 4/29, M Leef

2/11, B Gilroy 2/30) lost to New World Te Puke 121/7 (T Bridgman-Raison 31, D

Price 27, B McKenzie 20; RPO Drysdale 4/12, D Swan 2/12)

Bayleys Central Indians 161 (J Rowe 31, C Ingram 23, A Bennett 22; J Tutty 4/24, D

Spencer 2/22, L Watkins 2/22) lost to Eves Realty Greerton 162/9 (J Tutty 45no, S

Wineti 34, L Watkins 28; C Tupaea 3/30, H Gosai 2/26, S Nicholls 2/26)

Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College 185 (C Williams 33, C Templer 29, T Clarke 24,

T Bettleheim 21; H Malik 4/31, J Dolan 3/16) beat GM Painters Lake Taupō CC

145/9 (H Malik 32, J Wiggins 25, L Love-Parata 24; C Williams 3/30)

Element IMF Cadets the bye

Points Table

Greerton 20, Cadets 14, , Mount Maunganui 8, Central Indians 7, Te Puke 7, Tauranga Boys' College 6, Lake Taupō 0.