Artist Sam Allen presents an exhibition with a satirical look at the world of art, along with 10 others. Some of the works will be interactive, and on opening night there will be surprise performers.

Do you speak minion?

If so, you may be able to decipher the ideas behind a Te Puna artist’s work, which is destined for the Earth’s Worst Exhibition being held at Tauranga Historic Village from tomorrow night.

Under the alias Wyeick Ifston, the artist is contributing “the worst piece of art” to the satirical exhibition, which includes works from 11 artists expressing their cynical views about the world of art.

Our Western Bay artist is well-known in Tauranga art circles.

‘’People are going to know it’s me as soon as they see this,’’ she laughs.

Her word-art is on a “s***ty canvas with a paint pen that is running out”. It reads:

“It is of the Mount a with Tūī sitting on flax the canvas is unprimed the pen is from a dollar store. I do not even care about it. The canvas was $8.90 from Warehouse Stationery so expectations that it is square are low. I am pretty sure [with ‘that someone will not get’ crossed out] the joke is on me. [sic]”

The viewer doesn’t need to be a brain surgeon — although speaking minion might be a bonus — to work out the artist’s stance.

“A small per cent of female artists and people of colour are represented in the art world. That’s kind of where we are in New Zealand - you don’t get a chance.

“Where are the women? Where are our wāhine artists? The guys seem to get all the respect. Just because you’re a male doesn’t mean your artwork is better than mine.

“It’s like an eye-roll,’’ she says. “Maybe if I call myself a white male artist, I’ll get some attention.”

She’s also not fond of the go-to touristy subject matter featuring Kiwiana.

“It’s just my opinion, but these are artists who are catering to people that don’t think about art and don’t want to be challenged or questioned.

“I have a lot of art that is really ambiguous. You can hate it, but if you have a reason — such as, it makes you feel something, maybe even uncomfortable — then it’s challenging you.”

The Details

What: Earth’s Worst Exhibition by Sam Allen

When: Opening night is on February 17. The exhibition runs until March 11

Where: The People’s Gallery, Tauranga Historic Village, 17th Ave