Police stopped three people in a vehicle on Ōmokoroa Rd on May 13. Photo / NZME

Three youths have been arrested in relation to burglaries at two Omokoroa shops.

Police stopped three people in a vehicle on Ōmokoroa Rd on May 13.

A search of the vehicle and an Ōmokoroa address found a number of packets of cigarettes, tobacco and a significant quantity of cannabis, police said in a statement today.

Three youths were arrested and charged with burglary related to the Omokoroa Store on The Esplanade on May 8 and possession of cannabis for the purpose of supply.

One is additionally charged with burglaries to the Omokoroa Mini Mart on McDonnell St on February 11 and February 24.

All three will appear in Youth Court at a later date.