Arrests for street offences, drink drivers mar Beach Hop weekend for police

A dozen people were arrested for various street offences, including fighting in a public place, and 13 people were caught drink driving over the weekend in Whangamatā.

In a statement, police said the vast majority of attendees at Beach Hop were well-behaved, however, later in the evening police had to respond to incidents involving intoxicated people.

“This is unacceptable and disappointing for Police,” the statement said.

“Waikato has seen its fair share of fatalities on the road over the course of this year and we know that intoxication increases the chance of causing harm on the road.

“As the holiday period approaches, this is a timely reminder for drivers to remember the responsibility they have on the road.

