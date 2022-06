A still from CCTV footage of the arrest. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing a Greerton diary armed with a knife.

A spokesperson for the Tauranga Transport Operations Centre said an offender with a knife attempted to rob the Chadwick Rd Diary around 8.10am this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of an attempted robbery on Chadwick Road at 8:09.

She said one person was arrested and there were no reported injuries or items stolen.