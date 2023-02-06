The real face of the Thames Mineralogical Museum from yesteryear. Property lead Elton Fraser is keen to recreate the image with some students when school starts in 2023. Photo / Supplied

Planning for a much-needed refresh of Thames’ legendary Mineralogical Museum has revealed layers of beauty that have been completely obscured for about 70 years.

A recent building report into the state of the plaster ceiling has revealed specatcular solid kauri beams supporting an original kauri ceiling that was covered by a plaster ceiling sometime in the 1950s.

“The museum is known for its rather severe concrete stucco exterior, and on the inside a faded colourful 1950s interior colour scheme,” says Thames School of Mines property lead Elton Fraser.

“Both are only a facade however. People are surprised to learn that underneath the 1950s surface is a beautiful kauri building.”

The Thames School of Mines and neighbouring Mineralogical Museum are two of the leading heritage gems in a region that celebrates its rich history of gold mining. Both are cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

“Next year we continue our journey of rediscovering and re-intepreting the Mineralogical Museum with a refresh of the museum’s interior including revisiting collection items, themes and narratives,” he says.

“The Thames School of Mines and Mineralogical Museum are popular visitor destinations – particularly post-Covid. In 2023 we’re excited to be taking our visitor experience to the next level.”