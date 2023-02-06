Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Architectural gold beneath stucco of Thames landmark

Hauraki Coromandel Post
2 mins to read
The real face of the Thames Mineralogical Museum from yesteryear. Property lead Elton Fraser is keen to recreate the image with some students when school starts in 2023. Photo / Supplied

Planning for a much-needed refresh of Thames’ legendary Mineralogical Museum has revealed layers of beauty that have been completely obscured for about 70 years.

A recent building report into the state of the plaster ceiling has revealed specatcular solid kauri beams supporting an original kauri ceiling that was covered by a plaster ceiling sometime in the 1950s.

“The museum is known for its rather severe concrete stucco exterior, and on the inside a faded colourful 1950s interior colour scheme,” says Thames School of Mines property lead Elton Fraser.

“Both are only a facade however. People are surprised to learn that underneath the 1950s surface is a beautiful kauri building.”

The Thames School of Mines and neighbouring Mineralogical Museum are two of the leading heritage gems in a region that celebrates its rich history of gold mining. Both are cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

“Next year we continue our journey of rediscovering and re-intepreting the Mineralogical Museum with a refresh of the museum’s interior including revisiting collection items, themes and narratives,” he says.

“The Thames School of Mines and Mineralogical Museum are popular visitor destinations – particularly post-Covid. In 2023 we’re excited to be taking our visitor experience to the next level.”

