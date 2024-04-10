Plans have been approved to add a walking/cycling path at Arataki Park and upgrade facilities. Photo / Alisha Evans

Plans have been approved to add a walking/cycling path at Arataki Park and upgrade facilities. Photo / Alisha Evans

A Mount Maunganui sports club is closer to having a home after being without clubrooms for 14 years, a “massive hit to their mana”.

Arataki Sports’ clubrooms at Arataki Park were demolished in 2010, and the club has been asking Tauranga City Council for a space ever since.

The club represents a range of sports, including rugby and netball.

The commission approved the Arataki Park Concept Plan at a meeting on Monday.

The plan includes an area for a sports club, a cycle/walking track around the perimeter of the park, upgrades to the skatepark, basketball court and playgrounds.

A youth hub could also be added by extending the community centre.

Arataki Sports president Billy Russell said the old clubrooms were a home away from home for the community.

“It was quite a dampener on our mana when they took out our old club rooms.

“The last few years it’s just been a massive struggle and a massive hit to our mana.

“To hear that [the council] want to meet with us and engage in that space again is heartwarming.”

A youth hub could be added to the Arataki Community Centre. Photo / SunLive

The club uses the community centre at the park for changing rooms, but Russell said it doesn’t cater for their needs and isn’t a home.

“When we host other clubs for after matches, it’s so demeaning.

“It’s not somewhere you feel proud to take people from other historic clubs because it holds no mana.”

Arataki Sports’ request for a space to build clubrooms was denied many times by previous councils, said Russell.

“Now that the commissioners are giving us that opportunity, it’s a little bit of a fire in the belly.”

Council spaces and places manager Alison Law said the council couldn’t comment on previous council decisions.

“However, recent investment in sports facilities is an acknowledgement from the council of the important role of sports clubs in providing social and community wellbeing.”

The previous building was demolished because it reached the end of its life, she said.

The clubrooms opened in 1978, seven years after Arataki Sports was formed.

Arataki Community Centre was co-designed with the community and its primary purpose was to provide spaces for the community to connect, and these were always very busy, said Law.

“It’s not the ideal space for sports club to operate from, which is why the plan for the park proposes a new sports facility.

Arataki Sports will be given space to build a sports hub at Arataki Park. Photo / Alisha Evans

“The development of the Arataki Park Concept Plan was in part a response to the long-standing concerns from Arataki Sports that they did not have adequate facilities on the park. The concept plan provides space within the park for a future sports facility.”

Bay Venues operations general manager Tina Harris-Ririnui said development of the community centre included accommodating Arataki Sports.

“The club has the use of the kitchen to prepare kai and can run a tuck shop through the open window out to the field, which was specifically designed with the club in mind.”

The council would work with Arataki Sports and other users to develop the sports facility, said Law.

There is no specific funding for the plan, but it would be implemented as the budget became available and existing facilities needed renewal over the next 30 years, she said.

If funding was needed to build the clubrooms, Arataki Sports would fundraise to put their whare back up, Russell said.

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.