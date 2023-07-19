Kayla Warbrooke and her mare Karaka. Photos / Kerry Rowe Photography

Kayla Warbrooke goes the extra mile in her sport of choice.

The endurance rider — with her pony Karaka — are the Distance Riding New Zealand youth combination champions after completing the highest number of kilometres, 633km for the season.

The Aongatete teenager was also awarded the 1000km badge for all kilometres successfully completed with her pony since they started competing.

Endurance riding is an equestrian sport based on controlled long-distance races. Mum Kirsten says Kayla consistently places in every race they have entered.

They recently came second in the youth 120km race — for their first ride of this distance over 11 hours — and won the ‘vets’ choice’ award out of nearly 100 riders at the Renegade Hoof Boots DRNZ championships held in Taupō in May.

Karaka is Kayla’s first pony. The mare is an Arabian/Welsh cross, and someone suggested Karaka would be good at endurance riding.

“I got her after many years of asking my mum for a horse - she finally caved. We were members of the Katikati Pony Club, but found that Karaka was always a bit annoying at shows, so it’s great to have found a sport that she likes.”

Kayla loves the sport for many reasons.

“It’s a really cool way to see places around the country that you wouldn’t be able to see any other way. I also love the sunrises you see when you start in the dark. And it’s a great feeling to finish a longer ride.”

The challenge of endurance riding is more than just getting on your horse and riding, she says.

"To be able to complete the rides and get your horse through, it’s important to manage them carefully.

“Longer rides such as 120km start in at 2am, so you have a lot of time in the dark. You have to keep looking for the reflective markers in your torchlight, and quite often it can be foggy.

The next step for Kayla is taking on a 160km ride. Photo / Kerry Rowe Photography

“Even when you’re tired, you’re always having to focus on the track ahead in case there is anything that might hurt your horse and potentially get a vet out. Making sure Karaka is getting the correct feeding and water during the ride and in the hold times is very important.

"Karaka never wants to slow down."

Tiredness and mental fatigue creep in about halfway through the long rides, Kayla says.

There are Distance Riding New Zealand rides every month. Kayla had made a goal to complete her first 120km, which meant having to qualify in three 80km rides — an impressive feat considering she broke her leg last year.

She’s gone on to undertake nine long-distance rides around the North Island this year.

In between the races, she trains Karaka on local farms and beaches.

The next challenge for horse and rider will be a 160km ride in May 2024, and Kayla is hoping for another season of 100 per cent completion (no vet stops). Training will start in October.