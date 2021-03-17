America's Cup 2021: Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club open doors for big day of racing

Crowds gather at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club to watch one of their own in what could be the last race of the 2021 America's Cup. Photo / George Novak

As Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling holds the nation's hopes of an America's Cup victory in his grasp this afternoon, those who know him best are cheering on from his hometown.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club to watch what could be the final day of the 2021 America's Cup.

As the race began its first leg, the crowd cheered and clapped at Team New Zealand made their first moves.

Earlier the excited chatter gradually grew louder as people of all ages streamed in. Some came prepared with snacks while others opt for the hot chips.

Tauranga man Cairo Hunuhunu starts the night shift at 5pm and has been making his way down to the club every day to watch what he can before work.

While he isn't a sailor himself, he watched and appreciated the skill of the teams.

He said he had faith in New Zealand pulling through with a win, depending on the wind.

Crowds gather at the Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club to watch one of their own in what could be the last race of the 2021 America's Cup. Photo / George Novak

Hunuhunu said he chose to come to the club specifically because of Burling's association with it. Burling was someone Hunuhunu described as a humble and talented man.

Club member Tim Olsson was confident New Zealand would take out the title, and hoped it would be in time for them to head out to the club's racing night afterwards. If not, the club's racing night would have to wait while the watched the second race.

Club manager Lynne Whitaker said the club had been screening the races daily and there were at least 100 people cheered on Team New Zealand during yesterday's race.

Three television screens have been set up for the live coverage, which began at 3pm.

The club is where a younger Burling spent most of his time sailing and honing his craft.

He is still associated with the club today and Whitaker said that made the race all the more special.

Peter Burling of Emirates Team New Zealand. Photo / File

The club opened its doors at 3.30pm. The weekly club sailing night is also being held tonight.

"If we go to a second race people might stay and watch rather than going sailing. If we win some will be very excited about going out."

Ahead of this afternoon's races Emirates Team New Zealand lead Luna Rossa 6-3 in the first-to-seven-win series in Auckland.

For the third race in a row, Team New Zealand came from behind to beat Luna Rossa yesterday.

Emirates Team New Zealand against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli race 2 of the 36th America's Cup match on the Waitemata Harbou. Photo / File

Racing is scheduled to get underway at 4.15pm.

Today's conditions are expected to be ideal for racing, with American Magic skipper Dean Barker saying there could be "some epic sailing".

Schedule:

The America's Cup match is a best-of-13 series, with the winner being crowned champions and awarded the Auld Mug. The racing window for each race day will be around 4pm-6pm, with the first race of each day scheduled for 4.15pm.

Mar 17: Race 10 and 11*

Mar 18: Race 12* and 13*

* if necessary.

Odds:

Race 10:

Team New Zealand - $1.35

Luna Rossa - $2.90

Overall winner of the America's Cup:

Team New Zealand - $1.01

Luna Rossa - $15

How to watch and stream:

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport with AUT's sailing professor Mark Orams, and you can listen to live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America's Cup coverage is free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also stream the action live or on-demand at tvnz.co.nz or on the America's Cup YouTube channel.

- Additional reporting Zizi Sparks and NZME.