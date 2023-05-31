The flag of Tonga will fly high as will other nation's flags at the flag parade. Pictured is Mele Suka, Lesieli Kioa, Taula Mokofisi and Christina Falevai from Hume Pack-N-Cool. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

The flag of Tonga will be flying proudly this weekend.

Katikati’s popular Festival of Cultures is on Saturday and locals from all countries and cultures will be showing pride and celebrating their homeland.

The festival is also an opportunity to see what cultures make up our diverse town and surrounds.

Joining the flag parade will be many of our recognised seasonal employer (RSE) scheme workers, taking the opportunity to take pride in and represent their homeland.

There are about 142 RSE workers living and working at Katikati’s Hume Pack-N-Cool kiwifruit packhouse and cool storage facility on Prospect Dr.

Pastoral care and facilities manager Shar Ashdown says Tongans are the biggest group currently working at their facility and many will be attending the festival.

RSE workers benefit places like Hume Pack-N-Cool by being able to fill the various post-harvest horticultural roles. The RSE scheme has been available in New Zealand since 2007 and Hume Pack-N-Cool has welcomed RSE workers since its inception.

“The RSEs are a vital part of this community and they have always been really accepted by the people of Katikati, which is wonderful,” Shar says.

The residential area on site is affectionately called “the camp” — a designated area of dormitories and cabins.

There are six permanent dorms in the camp which sleeps 10. The area has toilet and laundry blocks, a large communal kitchen and two big recreation rooms. The areas are maintained by cleaners and caretakers.

“It’s like a home away from home. Many of them keep coming back and have done so for years.”

Pacific Islanders can earn much more in New Zealand than in their home countries. Many come here to work hard and send money back home to their families, Shar says. They live frugally in order to do this, she says.

A pōwhiri and breakfast were held at Te Rereatukahia Marae in April to welcome and celebrate the contribution of seasonal workers to the Katikati area. The well-attended event was to show appreciation and it was also a way to share information and resources with the visiting workers.

The event, which started with a breakfast, was organised by Katikati Community Centre, Katikati Community Baptist Church and Te Rereatukahia Marae. It was a beautiful welcome and it meant a lot, Shar says.

Many are looking forward to the Festival of Cultures and the flag parade this weekend, she says.





Festival of Cultures

Katikati celebrates its diversity with a flag parade and celebration event this Saturday.

The Katikati Festival of Cultures celebrates all cultures and encourages all countries and cultures to take part in the flag parade.

The flag parade kicks off the event from Moore Park making their way to Katikati Memorial Hall where there will be a welcome.

Flag bearers and their crews are encouraged to come dressed in clothes reflecting their country. Flags are supplied but participants can also bring their own.

Food vendors will be serving up a range of international flavours while performers will share traditional songs or dances. Interactive cultural workshops will also be on offer.

The Katch Katikati free event is held in conjunction with Katikati Community Centre. To take part in the flag parade, make contact with Katch Katikati.

The details

What: Katikati Festival of Cultures

Where: Flag parade starts at Moore Park, to Katikati Memorial Hall

When: June 3 from 10am-2pm.