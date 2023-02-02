A Toi te Ora Public Health permanent health warning has been in place for the Kaiate Stream since 2015. Photo / NZME

Almost all of the Bay of Plenty’s swimming spots are unswimmable after heavy rains swept the region this week.

According to Toi Te Ora Public Health, it is “the rule of thumb” not to swim for at least 48 hours after heavy rain in order to avoid illnesses which can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, skin infections or ear infections.

“There is likely to be contamination from rural and urban run-off in waterways.”

Toi Te Ora’s health warning is reflected in the recreational water data of environmental body Lawa (Land, Air, Water Aotearoa) which, as of yesterday afternoon, showed all but one of the swimming spots in the region were unsuitable for swimming in.

In late January, before the latest heavy rain, 20 of the region’s 80 swimming spots were too unsafe to swim in.

This included Tauranga’s Kaiate Falls. where a permanent health warning has been in place for eight summers in a row.

However, locals believe efforts to plant native trees along the stream edge are having a positive effect.

Waitao Landcare Group chairman Jake Andersen said volunteers had been working for 20 years to improve water quality at Kaiate Stream, which flows into the falls, and they were beginning to see positive change, with samples showing “heaps better results” than preceding years.

“It would be a massive achievement if we can sustain these lower levels [of contamination].”

Andersen said it would mean “everything” to the group’s volunteers to see the health warning lifted, but he understood such a milestone would take time.

“The rivers have seen degradation over the past 100-odd years, and it takes a long time to repair that damage,” he said.

“We’re playing the long game and we think it’s worth it. But it takes a community. This is not something that not only one person or landlord can do.”

Andersen encouraged the public to get involved, and said Waitao Landcare was always open to new volunteers.

Bay of Plenty regional councillor Kat Macmillan said she understood people were supportive of efforts to restore the falls to their original glory.

Macmillan said it would be nice for Kaiate Falls to be swimmable again next summer, but there was no guarantee, despite the improvements “looking quite positive at the moment”.

“It’s about getting catchment land use right so we can have a green light.”

Macmillan also praised the work being done by groups such as Waitao Landcare Group, which has been planting natives along the edges of streams to act as a filter for the waters to remain fresh.

“They put loads of volunteer hours into doing native planting. They’re awesome.”

Macmillan said despite the health warning, Kaiate Falls were “like a paradise”.

“You don’t have to be a good photographer to get a good shot of them. They’re absolutely beautiful.

“These places are our taonga. Go visit them, enjoy them and respect them.”

Other environmental groups such as the Let’s Make Kaiate Falls Swimmable Again project, part of the Sustainable Business Network, have also been working to make the falls swimmable again.

Sustainable Business Network Nature Regeneration Team project manager Matthew McClymont said most of the project’s volunteers planted about 40,000 native trees along four kilometres of the Kaiate Stream in 2020 and 2021.

“By now those plants will be quite established, getting up to head height and doing what they need to do.

“They will be filtering the water of contaminants and slowing the quantity of water that goes into the streams.”

McClymont said it was still “early days” and the project’s work would take time to become effective.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council science manager Rob Donald said the criteria for deciding whether water was safe for swimming were based on microbiological guidelines in place since 2002.

“From late October through to the end of March, Bay of Plenty Regional Council collects weekly water samples from more than 70 popular coastal, river and lake recreation sites.

“The samples we collect are tested in our lab specifically for faecal contamination (E. coli or Enterococci bacteria) and for toxin-forming algae (cyanobacteria).”

A public health warning has been in place at Kaiate Falls since 2015.

At Kaiate Falls, Donald said the largest contribution of bacteria was coming from the upper catchment, including Otawera Stream, Owairoa Stream and “a small unnamed stream”.

“Animals are the main source of faecal bacteria in the Kaiate Stream. Birds are also a source of bacteria, probably as a result of nesting and feeding activity above the falls.”

Donald said significant resources were dedicated to improving water quality within the catchment.

“Stock exclusion fencing, buffer zone and wetland creation, spring and seep retirement, alternative stock water supply, planting, as well as farm management changes have all been implemented within the catchment, which is likely to contribute to improved water quality results in time.”

Donald said it was difficult to put a timeframe on the recovery of the site.

“Generally, it takes a number of consecutive ‘good’ seasons before we can conclusively state that the problem has been solved, justifying removal of any health warnings.”

Donald said there were many opportunities for the public to get involved in restoring waterways around the region to their original glory.

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health at Toi Te Ora Public Health, Dr Jim Miller, said health warnings were issued after a risk assessment based on visual observation and laboratory sampling.

“It is not always possible to see the organisms that may be causing the risk. This is particularly the case with bacteria that can cause gastroenteritis.

“Further sampling is required to be reasonably sure that the event has passed. Until then, it is wise to follow health advice and avoid contact with the water until the health warning is lifted.”

Miller said only people who have recreational contact with the water will be at risk.

“Bacterial contamination, which is caused by water contaminated with animal and human faeces, can lead to gastrointestinal illnesses (tummy bugs) such as Salmonella, Giardia, Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium.

“People can also experience cold and flu-like symptoms and skin, eye and ear infections.”