Algal bloom spread sparks health warning for Okawa Bay

A health warning has been issued for Okawa Bay at the western end of Lake Rotoiti due to the extensive growth of algal bloom in the area.

"People should avoid any activity which results in contact with the water in Okawa Bay," said Dr Phil Shoemack, the Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health.

The warning is based on water test results and visual observations provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council which indicate extensive algal bloom throughout this area of the lake.

Shoemack said contact with water affected by blooms of blue-green algae can cause asthma and hayfever attacks in some individuals.

Contact with the blue-green algae can also cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Signage will be erected at sites along the shore of the bay advising potential lake users about the algal bloom.

As we head into summer Dr Shoemack advised the public to keep an eye out for signs of algal blooms if using any of the lakes in the Bay of Plenty region.

"Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people, as well as animals.

"If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles floating in it then it is best to avoid contact with it."

