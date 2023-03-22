Adopt a street to keep Katikati clean

The Katch Katikati team have adopted the area around The Arts Junction and playground.

Katch Katikati has launched its new Adopt a Street programme, designed to keep local streets free of litter and bring the community together.

The programme, supported by Western Bay of Plenty District Council, invites individuals, families, businesses, organisations and community groups to adopt a street or area in Katikati and take responsibility for keeping it free of litter.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for community members to get involved, take ownership of their streets and make a positive difference in their own neighbourhoods. By working together, we can keep our streets clean for everyone to enjoy,” says Katch Katikati manager Jacqui Knight.

When volunteers adopt a street, they commit to regularly cleaning up litter on a voluntary basis. Volunteers can choose an area close to where they live, work or play, and they decide when and how often they will pick up litter to fit in with their other commitments.

Volunteers receive a pack containing gloves and rubbish bags, and each team or individual that nominates a street or place is recorded on a map on the Adopt a Street webpage so people can see which streets have been ‘adopted’ and are being looked after. Volunteers are encouraged to complete a clean-up report to help the council understand where litter is coming from.

“The programme not only brings people together, keeps streets clean, and creates a sense of community pride, but it also enforces the message that littering is not okay and we should all endeavour to be ‘tidy Kiwis’.”

The Adopt A Street programme begins on April 2. Visit The Arts Junction, register for the programme between 10am - 1pm and receive a pack gloves and rubbish bags. The first 30 people registered receive a free plant courtesy of Project Parore.

INFO: To nominate the street or place you want to keep clean of litter, visit www.katikati.org.nz/adopt-a-street and fill in the online registration form. Otherwise, forms are available at The Arts Junction, Katikati.