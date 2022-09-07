Carole Parker from Abbeyfield Katikati. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty is in full fundraising mode and have installed a barometer sign so the public can track their progress.

Last week Natasja de Graaf, Carole Parker and Peter Chalton proudly marked their barometer, which is on the Talisman fence, indicating they've hit the $200,000 mark.

The charity has had a major jump in their fundraising efforts this year going towards the affordable housing development destined for Wills Rd in Katikati. TECT, Western Bay of Plenty District Council and numerous individuals, businesses and groups have all helped to raise $72,000 in the last financial year.

Treasurer Peter says just over half of the money raised has come from projects and the rest in donations.

Chairwoman Carole says a big portion of the donations has been unsolicited and they've been ''overwhelmed'' with public generosity.

Carole Parker, Peter Chalton and Natasja de Graaf mark the Abbeyfield Katikati fundraising barometer.

A portion of the funding for the house must be raised themselves and the aim is to hit the $1.2 million mark. An estimate of costs required is around $2.8m. When Abbeyfield WBOP reach their aim, other trusts can be enlisted to contribute to the build.

There are already 14 Abbeyfield houses nationwide.

The Abbeyfield model is to provide affordable rental accommodation for older people — aged over 65 with modest or no assets — seeking independent accommodation. Residents have their own private unit with ensuite and own entry. Residents share a communal lounge, dining area, laundry and gardens. Meals are prepared by a housekeeper and the model is a family-style environment for 12-14 residents.

The Western Bay charity is averaging a fundraiser a month, Carole says.

he Wills Road site destined for the new Abbeyfield Katikati.

Events already held have included a murder mystery play held, weekly markets, online art auction, an expo, art exhibitions and more. Up coming is a monthly car boot sale, a dinner, online art auctions, markets and a screening.

Abbeyfield WBOP would like to give a ''heartfelt thank you'' to all their sponsors and to Katikati Theatre Group for creating murder mystery Abbeyfield Antics and donating all ticket sale proceeds to Abbeyfield WBOP — raising $3126.25.

There's an informal waiting list for Abbeyfield Katikati and the trust is looking to formalise the list. If people would like to submit an application contact Carole.

Upcoming fundraisers

●The next fundraiser is Tarnished Frocks & Divas (2022), a screening at The Arts Junction on September 25 at 2pm. Tickets from The Arts Junction, $15.

●A car boot sale is held on the first Saturday of every month from 8am-11.30am at KatiKati A&P Showgrounds.

●There will be a dinner with Dame Silvia Cartwright in November with tickets going on sale in October.

INFO: Phone Carole Parker 0274 579 6886 or email abbeyfieldwbop.chair@gmail.com