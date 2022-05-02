Rosa Atkins gets a shot away during Te Puke's 2-2 draw with Blue Rovers. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Puke Utd faced a strong Tokoroa side in the South Waikato on Saturday, but hopes were high after the previous week's big win over Pāpāmoa FC.

The home team approached the game with the same determination, coming out hungry and putting together some great football.

Both sides had their fair share of opportunities, but momentum was lost when Tokoroa were forced into an early substitution.

Te Puke had a breakthrough as halftime approached with Andrew Skerten putting a nice ball over the top for Nick Johnson who slotted it away in the bottom right corner.

As expected, Tokoroa came out hard in the second half and put the visitors on the back foot, finding an early equaliser with sub Narinder Singh scoring in the top right-hand corner.

Te Puke stepped it up a notch and held off the home team's attack and creating several chances of their own before Johnson got his second with a solo effort, with solid defending sealing the win.

Johnson was named player of the day for his brace and performance up front.

Te Puke are at home next Saturday against an in-form Waikato Unicol team.

Double goal scorer Sammi Parish is thwarted by the Blue Rovers' goalkeeper on this occasion.

After a two week break, Te Puke's Women's side headed to Tauranga on Sunday to take on Blue Rovers, sneaking a draw with the final touch of the game.

Te Puke started the game on the front foot but despite the pressure, couldn't get the goal, with Blue Rovers coming into the game more and more before Sammi Parish scored for the visitors with a shot low in the right-hand corner.

Both teams carried on battling it out and a good piece of play saw Blue Rovers equalise, making it 1-1 at halftime.

The second half had both teams struggling to find the finishing touch but as Te Puke opened up the midfield, Blue Rovers took advantage and controlled the area giving them plenty of opportunities. With 10 minutes remaining the hosts took the lead.

Trying to get something from the game, Te Puke started to dominate and the final play saw Sarah Earle place a well-directed free kick into the penalty area for Parish to nudge it past the 'keeper for the draw.

Player of the day went to Sarah Earle for her display in the backline.

Te Puke Women play at home against Whakatāne Town at 12.30pm on Sunday.

Te Puke Classics over 25 team played at home against Ōtumoetai Juggernauts on Sunday, losing 4-1.