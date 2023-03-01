Take in the sights at Haiku Park.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is launching into Parks Week 2023 by showcasing a collection of community activities that happen in local parks.

The council is teaming up with community groups around the district for the celebrations. Activities include scavenger hunts, markets, sharing food, outdoor yoga and more.

The majority of events will be run by, or in partnership with community groups who often play a role in caring for green spaces.

Parks Week runs from March 4-12.

Events include:

Opening of Waitekohekohe Recreational Park, Katikati

Wander Dogs Walk and educational talk, Te Ara Kahikatea Walkway Te Puke

Traditional Māori medicine in I’Anson Reserve

Plant sale and guided tour of Te Puna Quarry Park

Waihī Beach Sunday Market, Wilson Park Waihī Beach

Haiku walk at Haiku Park Katikati

Food in the park, Jubilee Park Te Puke

Puektoki Reserve walk and talk at Puketoki Reserve Whakamarama

Outdoor yoga at Katikati Main Rd park behind the Arts Junction

Pukehina Surf n Sand Autorama 2023, Midway Park Pukehina

Maketu Spit beach clean up, Kaituna River Mouth

Outdoor yoga is on offer at Katikati Main Rd park behind The Arts Junction.





People can also enjoy Parks Week by doing your own self-guided scavenger hunt in TECT Park, Te Puke, Te Puna, Katikati or Waihī Beach. Everyone who completes a treasure hunt worksheet during Parks Week can claim a prize from their local Western Bay library.

Scavenger hunt worksheets can be downloaded from westernbay.govt.nz/discover-your-district.

Reserves and facilities manager Peter Watson says parks occupy a special place in the hearts of our communities, and people can see that by the diversity of events happening.

“We’ve all shared a special moment in a park – kids’ birthday parties, walks with friends, sporting achievements, a community event – we use parks to gather in and connect with people and nature.

“Parks are so important for our wellbeing, for our mental and physical health, for connecting our communities. Looking after these places on your behalf is our privilege.

“We’re very grateful to these community groups for helping us to celebrate parks week. Whether it’s by just showcasing their event or partnering with us to offer something special for this occasion – thank you.”

The council manage 222 reserves, 30 playgrounds, 32 sportsfields, 44 hard courts, six skate parks, 19 boat ramps and many kilometres of walking and cycling trails across the Western Bay.

INFO Check out all of the event details at westernbay.govt.nz/parks-week-2023