Pictured (from left) Tennyson Smeaton, Sylvia Francis, Hollie Weir & Colin Francis try out some costumes.

It’s being billed as 2023′s most fun sketch show. There’s a bit of drama, a lot of comedy, the odd musical interlude, and some of the best insults you’ll ever hear - all based on the works of William Shakespeare. It’s called A Little Bit Shaky and it really does have a bit of everything for everyone.

“You don’t have to like Shakespeare or even know anything about his plays” said director Hollie Weir. “Our show is all about fun and participation and the stories all make sense today: “Many a good hanging prevents a bad marriage” - who could argue with that?

One of Shakespeare’s most famous plays is Romeo and Juliet and the love-struck pair will be played by one of Waihī Drama’s most famous couples, Colin and Sylvia Francis. “I’ve been flirting with Sylvia for more than 60 years so I’ve had a bit of practice,” said Colin.

The 20-strong cast has all chosen (or been given) short pieces they’d like to perform, although some have got more than they bargained for. Newcomer Grant Iles turned up wanting to do one short paragraph and “next minute they had me singing, then running a supermarket, then throwing some insults as well”.

He was one of the many cast members who attended Michael Hurst’s Shakespeare acting workshop last year. “That was actually the original inspiration for the show,” says director Hollie. “I think people are going to love it and I hope it will become an annual event.”

The show moves along quickly (it’s approximately 75 minutes long) and is family-friendly with an all-ages cast. The youngest cast member is just 3 years old and the eldest refuses to tell - but what they will say is that the show is fun for young and old, and it will be anything but boring. There will be madmen and minions, lovers and haters, shouters and debaters, a couple of brawls, possibly some tears (hopefully from laughter) and insults galore.

There are three performances on Auckland Anniversary weekend and there’s no need to buy tickets in advance as it’s door sales only.

WHAT: A Little Bit Shaky

WHEN: 7pm Friday January 27, 7pm Saturday January 28, 3pm Sunday matinee January 29

WHERE: ‘The Theatre’, Boyd Road, Waihī

COST: $10 for adults, $5 for school-goers

TICKETS: At the door from 30 minutes prior to each performance

FULL INFO: waihidrama.co.nz