You might not be able to travel to the Emerald Isle for quite some time, but you can spirit yourself away to the landscapes and culture of Ireland through the power of its literature and its big-screen good looks.

Whether it's Hollywood blockbusters or smash-hit TV, the brooding landscapes, streetscapes and architecture of Ireland makes for an escapist seduction.

Celtic charm exudes across the Wild Atlantic Way.

For those pining for vistas of the Wild Atlantic Way, for example, simply tune into a Star Wars movie, where the out-of-this-world scenery of the island of Skellig Michael off the County Kerry coast began Ireland's part in the intergalactic story.

Irish bucolic beauty.

Skellig Michael, with its distinctive beehive stone huts, was the stunning setting for Luke Skywalker's reappearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Alongside several other Wild Atlantic Way locations, the island then went on to play a bigger role in the follow-up, The Last Jedi.

Also portraying the beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way is The Guard, the most successful independent Irish film ever, which is set in the Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking) village of Barna in Connemara, County Galway.

Then there is big screen hit Brooklyn, starring Saoirse Ronan, which can take you to the famous pale-gold sands of Curracloe Beach in Ireland's Ancient East and deep into heart of the Irish emigrant experience.

Watching Braveheart will also transport you to Ireland. Many of the film's key battle scenes were shot at Trim Castle in County Meath, while Dracula Untold will reveal well-known locations in Northern Ireland, including the Giant's Causeway, the neo-classical mansion of Mount Stewart and the hills above Belfast.

Avenue of Trees in Northern Ireland.

For small-screen sensations, it's got to be Game of Thrones. A huge range of unforgettable film locations in Northern Ireland appear throughout the TV blockbuster. Places like Carnlough Harbour (Braavos Canal) and the Glens of Antrim (Riverlands) in County Antrim and Castle Ward (Winterfell) in County Down ooze mystery and create the perfect medieval world of the show.

If you're looking for a good book to pass the time under home arrest, you can't go wrong with some of Ireland's greatest writers. The majestic words of WB Yeats, Oscar Wilde, Seamus Heaney and James Joyce evoke the soul of the island, its magnificent landscapes and the spirit of its people.

Kylemore Abbey

Take WB Yeats, one of four Irish Nobel laureates. In his Collected Works you'll find wonderful evocations of Ireland's landscape, "There midnight's all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow," (The Lake Isle of Innisfree) and its legends, "Come away, O human child, To the waters and the wild, With a fairy hand in hand" (The Stolen Child).

Beautiful County Sligo is known as Yeats' Country because of its strong link to the writer. He is buried there in the churchyard at Drumcliffe in the shadow of the majestic mountain Ben Bulben.

Marvel at the linguistic brilliance of another Nobel prize winner, Seamus Heaney. His poems speak of digging turf, blackberry picking and the bucolic setting of his youth, while his genius is celebrated in the Heaney HomePlace, a place to bookmark for a future visit.

the Temple Bar in Dublin.

Or delve into the Dublin of 1904, the setting for James Joyce's masterpiece Ulysses, and follow Leopold Bloom over the course of one day as he moves through the city. From Martello Tower in Sandy Cove (now a James Joyce Museum) to Glasnevin Cemetery, Grafton St and numerous other stops, the novel brilliantly evokes the character of the city and its people.

Man Booker prize-winner Milkman by Belfast-born Anna Burns is set in Northern Ireland and has its own energy and voice, while Maeve Binchy's much-loved novels sympathetically capture the warmth of small-town life in Ireland.

Classic Rish beauty.

Other classic books, while not set in Ireland, were inspired by its brooding landscape. The stunning Mourne Mountains in County Down inspired CS Lewis to create the world of Narnia.

He is quoted as saying of the Mournes, "I have seen landscapes which, under a particular light, made me feel that at any moment a giant might raise his head over the next ridge."

And another giant was inspired by Cave Hill in Belfast.

The landmark, locally known as Napoleon's Nose, is said to have put Jonathan Swift in mind of a sleeping giant, later becoming the famous hero of Gulliver's Travels.