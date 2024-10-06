Mark Quinn gives public talks on how councils are operating.

Katikati Folk Club: Turkey the Bird plays stories of love and life at The Arts Junction in Katikati on October 11, 7.30pm.

Lions Lone Dinners 2024 Luncheon: Have lunch with others living alone in the community. Katikati Memorial Hall on October 13 from 11.30am. Rsvp 027 2911 440.

Show Me Shorts Film Festival: The Sampler is a collection of some of the top short films from this year’s festival, Junction Theatre, Katikati on October 14 and 20 at 1.30pm. Tickets theartsjunction.org.nz.

Show Me Shorts Film Festival: Award winners session screens, the best in local and international short filmmaking. Junction Theatre, Katikati on October 19 at 6.30pm. Tickets theartsjunction.org.nz.

Writer’s Workshop: 10-day free workshop teaching people how to write. The Arts Junction boardroom on various dates from October 15-30. Sign up at The Arts Junction, Katikati.

Enda Kenny: Live music presented by Katikati Folk Club, October 18 at 7.30pm, The Arts Junction, Katikati.

Tauranga Kennel Association - Terrier Club Championship Show: All breeds show at Uretara Domain on October 26.

Ōmokoroa Artists Expo: Members will exhibit and have works on sale, art activities for children, artists working and raffles to win. Settlers Hall at Ōmokoroa on Labour weekend. October 26-28 from 10am-4pm each day.

The Art of Stitch: An exhibition showing all techniques of embroidery at The Centre’s Boyd Room, October 31-November 3. Thursday to Saturday from 10am-3pm, Sunday 10am-2pm. Gold coin. Raffles and sales table.

NOVEMBER

Pasifika Festival: Nearly 40 groups on the outdoor stage representing nations from all over the Pacific; including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Performances, live music and food at Katikati College on November 2 from 10am. Gold coin.

Comedy Hypnosis Show: An R18 comedy show with Chinese hypnotherapist Haiming Jiang. Katikati Memorial Hall on November 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets from The Arts Junction, Katikati.

DECEMBER

Hello Sailor: Waihī Beach Hotel on December 7 from 8.30pm. Tickets Eventfinda.

The Gypsy Fair: Nationwide travelling event, bringing fun, live music, stalls, music and more. Bowentown Domain on December 27-29 from 9am-5pm.

The Extravaganza Fair: Food, stalls, music and more at Waihi Beach Community Centre December 30-January 1 from 9am-5pm.

JANUARY

Katikati Twilight Concerts: The first in the series is Auckland covers band Halo. January 4 at Uretara Domain. Tickets theartsjunction.org.nz or at The Arts Junction. Shania Twain tribute show is on January 25, Albi & the Wolves and Sarah Spicer on February 8.

Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival: Featuring White Chapel Jak, Kokomo and Tiki Taane. Lead to be announced. January 11 from 12-6pm at Uretara Domain. Tickets from www.katikatiavofest.co.nz or The Arts Junction.





MARKETS

Ōmokoroa

Ōmokoroa Market: At Settlers Hall, a local monthly market. Last Saturday of each month from 9am-1pm.

Katikati

Katikati Town and Country Market: Operates on second Saturday of the month at Katikati War Memorial Hall from 9am-1pm. Local growers, producers of food and artisan crafts.

Abbeyfield Carboot Sales: Every first Saturday of the month until April, 8-11am at Katikati A&P Showgrounds. $10 for a car and $15 for a trailer. Carole 027 457 9686.

Eileen’s Market: Jewellery, metal art, baking, toys, books, crafts, soaps, plants, food and more. Katikati War Memorial Hall, fourth Saturday of the month. 8am-12pm.

Friday Farmer’s Market: Every Friday evening from 4-6.30pm at Katikati A&P showgrounds. Ph 027 4444 649.

Katikati Spring Fling Carboot Sale: A fundraiser for Abbeyfield WBOP. At A&P Showgrounds first Saturday of the month from 8-11am.

Katikati Lions Garage Sale: Containers behind Caltex, Main Rd. Indoor and outdoor furniture, tools, books and more. Fourth Saturday of the month from 9am-12pm.

Waihī Beach

Fourth Fridays: Waihī Beach village has late night shopping, a kids market, music, food and art run every fourth Friday of the month at Wilson Rd village from 3-7pm.

Waihī Beach Saturday Market : Locally sourced primary produce, vegetables, plants, meat, dairy, bread, baked goods, seasonal goods, crafts and entertainment. Waihī Beach School every Saturday from 8am-12pm.