Katikati Folk Club: Turkey the Bird plays stories of love and life at The Arts Junction in Katikati on October 11, 7.30pm.

Lions Lone Dinners 2024 Luncheon: Have lunch with others living alone in the community. Katikati Memorial Hall on October 13 from 11.30am. RSVP 027 2911 440 or jo66hurne@gmail.com.

Enda Kenny: Live music presented by Katikati Folk Club, October 18 at 7.30pm, The Arts Junction, Katikati.

Tauranga Kennel Association - Terrrier Club Championship Show: All breeds show at Uretara Domain on October 26.

Ōmokoroa Artists Expo: Members will exhibit and have works on sale, art activities for children, artists working and raffles to win. Settlers Hall at Ōmokoroa on Labour weekend. October 26-28 from 10am-4pm each day.

The Art of Stitch: An exhibition of embroidery, The Centre’s Boyd Room, October 31-November 3. Thursday to Saturday from 10am-3pm, Sunday 10am-2pm. Gold coin. Raffles and sales table.

■ List your event or gig via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz.





MARKETS

Katikati

Friday Farmer’s Market: Every Friday evening from 4-6.30pm at Katikati A&P showgrounds. Ph 027 4444 649.

Katikati Spring Fling Carboot Sale: A fundraiser for Abbeyfield WBOP. At A&P Showgrounds first Saturday of the month from 8-11am.

Katikati Lions Garage Sale: Containers behind Caltex, Main Rd. Indoor and outdoor furniture, tools, books and more. Fourth Saturday of the month from 9am-12pm.

Katikati Town and Country Market: Operates on second Saturday of the month at Katikati War Memorial Hall from 9am-1pm. Local growers, producers of food and artisan crafts.

Eileen’s Market: Jewellery, metal art, baking, toys, books, crafts, soaps, plants, food and more. Katikati War Memorial Hall fourth Saturday of the month. 8am-12pm.

Waihī Beach

Fourth Fridays: Waihī Beach village has late night shopping, a kids’ market, music, food and art run every fourth Friday of the month at Wilson Rd village from 3-7pm.

Waihī Beach Saturday Market: Locally sourced primary produce, vegetables, plants, meat, dairy, bread, baked goods, seasonal goods, crafts and entertainment. Waihī Beach School every Saturday from 8am-12pm.

Ōmokoroa

Omokoroa Market: At Settlers Hall, a local monthly market. Last Saturday of each month (except December when it is held before Christmas) from 9am-1pm.



