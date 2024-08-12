Bay of Plenty Rugby is putting on a sports festival for RSE workers to participate in rugby sevens, football and volleyball.

Katikati College Quiz Night: Theme is “skool dayz” and the vent is a fundraiser for the Year 10 camp. At Katikati College on August 23 at 6.45pm. Contact eweller@katikaticollege.school.nz

Unleash the power of poetry: Lovers of poetry invited to share a poem at The Arts Junction in Katikati on August 23 at 11.30am for National Poetry Day. Daffodil Day donation appreciated.

Veterans of Combined Forces (VCFSA) Mid-Winter Surf Event: To bring the veteran community and serving members of defence force together using surfing as ocean therapy. At Pōhutukawa Park, Waihī Beach on August 24 at 9.30am. Ph 027 706 6308.

Katikati College Pink Ribbon Lunch: Join the college in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Katikati College on August 31 from 11am-1pm. $35. Entertainment, welcome drink, food and silent auction. Tickets at Humanitix.

Katikati Tennis Club: Calling past members for an opening of the season day on September 7 to mark 50 years. Tennis at 1pm and official opening just before 3pm.

Ōmokoroa Playcentre annual pre-loved fundraiser: An opportunity to kit out your kids aged 0-6 years for a bargain cost. Bake sale, silent auctions, sausage sizzle. Public donations are asked for in the lead-up. September 8 from 8am-noon at the playcentre.

Lunch with Dame Theresa Gattung: Fundraiser for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty. September 15 at 11.30am at Katikati Bowling Club. Tickets $50 at www.theartsjunction.org.nz

Katikati Spring Clean: Volunteers needed to clean Katikati on September 21 from 9am-noon at Katikati Community Centre. You’ll receive gloves, a bag and a map of your area.

Colossal squid exhibit Freaky Features: Parts of the colossal squid on tour, visiting Katikati’s Western Bay Museum now until September 30.

Pasifika Festival: Nearly 40 groups on the outdoor stage representing nations from all over the Pacific; including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Performances, live music and food at Katikati College on November 2 from 10am. Gold coin.

GIG GUIDE

Katikati Folk Club: Comedian songwriter Andrew London with partner Kirsten on August 16, Albi and the Wolves on August 30, My Pennyworth on September 20 at The Arts Junction.

