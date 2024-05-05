A bird's-eye view of the Waihī Beach Autumn Market.

Waihī Beach’s farmers’ market had some extra flavour last weekend — the market day was boosted into a big family-fun day.

Three entities — Waihī Beach Events and Promotions, Waihī Beach School and the local Saturday farmers’ market — combined for a market day to celebrate the season, the Waihī Beach Autumn Market.

Waihī Beach Events and Promotions events manager Matt Nicholson says the day was a “resounding success”.

There were more than 60 market stalls selling their wares, live music, outdoor games and rides, including a popular 40m rainbow slide. More than 2000 people attended.

Bex Tasker, of Aongatete, brought along her Positively Together sheep trick show and wowed the crowd with their hurdle jumping and football skills.

Baarnaby playing fetch.

The market day was also a fundraiser for the school and raised $2000 via gold coin entry fee and sausage sizzle. The money will go towards shade sails for its playground.





For more photos, see our next Katikati Advertiser, due out May 9.