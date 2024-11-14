Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

The River Sounds Festival: Serene music festival in Katikati for mental health

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Bill Urale aka King Kapisi. Photo / NZME

Bill Urale aka King Kapisi. Photo / NZME

Musicians are ‘raising their voices’ for the final time at the River Sounds Festival.

The biennial festival - which promotes mental health, music and community - is holding its final River Sounds Festival set to take place at a Katikati avocado orchard early next year.

Festival organisers The Everyone Hurts Foundation promise the event to be an “unforgettable celebration, uniting music lovers from diverse backgrounds for one last harmonious gathering along the riverbanks”.

This year the theme is ‘raise your voice’ and the core message of the festival is “mental health doesn’t discriminate, music heals and community support is vital”.

This year’s line-up includes internationally acclaimed artists and rising stars including Georgia Lines, Bec Sandridge and King Kapisi.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Since its inception, River Sounds Festival has been an advocate for mental health awareness. Throughout the day, attendees have access to various mental health resources, workshops and community support.

There will also be free wellbeing activities such as a men’s discussion group, yoga, a family support session run by Te Puna Hauora, and speeches from people with lived experience. Additionally, peer support workers from Te Puna Hauora will be on site and available for anyone who wants to talk.

“These activities encourage authentic conversations about mental health between festival goers and promote spiritual, physical and mental wellness,” a spokesperson says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Festival goers are encouraged to share and open up to those around them while supporting others to do the same.

“Many people are carrying internal struggles, illnesses, fears and panic that they often keep to themselves. The festival will be curated to encourage people to share these experiences, all while listening to live music and forming lasting connections.”

There will be local gourmet food stalls, an on-site bar, artisan markets and interactive art installations.


The Details

What: The River Sounds Festival

Where: An orchard in Katikati

When: February 15, 2025 from 12pm

Tickets: Humanitix

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser