Bill Urale aka King Kapisi. Photo / NZME

Musicians are ‘raising their voices’ for the final time at the River Sounds Festival.

The biennial festival - which promotes mental health, music and community - is holding its final River Sounds Festival set to take place at a Katikati avocado orchard early next year.

Festival organisers The Everyone Hurts Foundation promise the event to be an “unforgettable celebration, uniting music lovers from diverse backgrounds for one last harmonious gathering along the riverbanks”.

This year the theme is ‘raise your voice’ and the core message of the festival is “mental health doesn’t discriminate, music heals and community support is vital”.

This year’s line-up includes internationally acclaimed artists and rising stars including Georgia Lines, Bec Sandridge and King Kapisi.