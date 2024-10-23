A Walker Rd East property had a number of tools stolen from an open shed and an e-bike was stolen from the porch.
Theft:
October 22 - Two Surron electric motorbikes stolen from outside Action Equipment, Katikati, around 3pm.
Unlawfully taken motor vehicles:
October 21 – Overnight a Toyota Camry regno BLZ635 was stolen from an Oyster Place, Ōmokoroa, property.
Wilful damage:
October 23 - At 3.13am a vehicle parked in a Fairview Rd, Katikati, driveway was vandalised. The boot was forced open and a window was smashed.
Found property:
An amount of loose cash was found in the Katikati township.
Arrests and apprehensions:
October 18 - A 37-year-old Te Puna was arrested for breaching a police safety order.
October 17 - A 36-year-old Ōmokoroa man was arrested and charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship, threatening act and accessing a computer system without authorisation.
