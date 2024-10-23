Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati Police Report: Burglars targeting rural homes, e-motorbikes stolen from outside shop and more

By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read

October 17-22

Burglaries:

October 18 - At around 11.10pm a pump shed on a Lindemann Rd, Katikati, orchard was broken into and two solar panels and batteries were stolen.

Overnight four wheels have been stolen off a vehicle parked in a yard on Main Rd, Katikati.

October 19 - A farm building was broken into on a Hinckley Rd, Aongatete, property. Selected tools were stolen.

A Walker Rd East property had a number of tools stolen from an open shed and an e-bike was stolen from the porch.

Theft:

October 22 - Two Surron electric motorbikes stolen from outside Action Equipment, Katikati, around 3pm.

Unlawfully taken motor vehicles:

October 21 – Overnight a Toyota Camry regno BLZ635 was stolen from an Oyster Place, Ōmokoroa, property.

Wilful damage:

October 23 - At 3.13am a vehicle parked in a Fairview Rd, Katikati, driveway was vandalised. The boot was forced open and a window was smashed.

Found property:

An amount of loose cash was found in the Katikati township.

Arrests and apprehensions:

October 18 - A 37-year-old Te Puna was arrested for breaching a police safety order.

October 17 - A 36-year-old Ōmokoroa man was arrested and charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship, threatening act and accessing a computer system without authorisation.

