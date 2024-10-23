October 17-22

Burglaries:

October 18 - At around 11.10pm a pump shed on a Lindemann Rd, Katikati, orchard was broken into and two solar panels and batteries were stolen.

Overnight four wheels have been stolen off a vehicle parked in a yard on Main Rd, Katikati.

October 19 - A farm building was broken into on a Hinckley Rd, Aongatete, property. Selected tools were stolen.