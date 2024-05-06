Voyager 2023 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati Folk Club: Mike Harding brings the ‘daggy’ songs to remind you of home

Katikati Advertiser
Quick Read
Folk singer Mike Harding.

From “daggy’' to “down the hall on Saturday night’' — veteran folk singer Mike Harding presents a gig from the lighter side of Kiwi culture on Friday night.

Harding says the concert features a repertoire of home-grown songs from Kiwi songwriters “who have helped us to laugh at and love ourselves and where we live’'.

This entails pub songs, songs from small towns and back-country roads, from the radio and the rodeo, the city and the shed, love songs, pub songs, pop songs and even dog songs.

Harding won a recording industry award with a collection of his own songs in the 1980s and sings New Zealand folk and popular songs from the 19th century to today.

Harding has been described as a musical storyteller and the songs of home are peppered with humour and affection.


The Details

What: Mike Harding

Where: Katikati Folk Club (The Arts Junction theatre)

When: May 10, 7.30pm

Tickets: www.katikatifolkclub.co.nz


