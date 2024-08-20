Advertisement
Kaimai Coast Creative Fibre takes to the skies for new exhibition at Classic Flyers Museum

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Items from previous exhibitions made by Kaimai Coast Creative Fibre members.

Kaimai Coast Creative Fibre members are excited to learn seven of their items have been accepted in the Fibre Takes Flight exhibition.

Their works have been selected to feature among 60 items at the exhibition at Classic Flyers Museum in Mount Maunganui.

Group president Frances Kelly says they have outstanding weavers, knitters and crochet artists and she is delighted with their quality of the contributions.

This year’s theme is Fibre Takes Flight, linking the location with the items. Classes include ‘light as air’, ‘classic legacy’, and ‘free as a bird’.

Frances says members have been exceptionally creative in their interpretations of these titles, applying their spinning, weaving, knitting, felting, and crochet skills to fibres of all types, from wool, alpaca, or silk through cotton, flax, or hemp.

Entrants are competing for awards such as the Wairoa Trophy for the most outstanding article, the Esme McNaughton Award for overall excellence in finishing and the Pahoia Award for outstanding knitting.

“We won’t know if our group has won any awards until the presentation at 10am on Saturday 24 August, but we are very hopeful.”

Many of the items will be for sale.

■ The Kaimai Coast group meets weekly, on the first, third and fifth Tuesday of the month in Ōmokoroa, and the second and fourth Tuesday evening in Katikati.


The Details

What: Fibre Takes Flight Exhibition

Where: Classic Flyers Museum in Mount Maunganui

When: August 23-25

