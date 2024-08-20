Items from previous exhibitions made by Kaimai Coast Creative Fibre members.

Kaimai Coast Creative Fibre members are excited to learn seven of their items have been accepted in the Fibre Takes Flight exhibition.

Their works have been selected to feature among 60 items at the exhibition at Classic Flyers Museum in Mount Maunganui.

Group president Frances Kelly says they have outstanding weavers, knitters and crochet artists and she is delighted with their quality of the contributions.

This year’s theme is Fibre Takes Flight, linking the location with the items. Classes include ‘light as air’, ‘classic legacy’, and ‘free as a bird’.

Frances says members have been exceptionally creative in their interpretations of these titles, applying their spinning, weaving, knitting, felting, and crochet skills to fibres of all types, from wool, alpaca, or silk through cotton, flax, or hemp.