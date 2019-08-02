Louise Kirkham

Occupation: Director, AntiGravity Fitness Instructor, 1 Star Instructor Trainer NZ, Massage Therapist

Place of work: Float Fitness

What does your job involve?

My job involves building a unique brand in the health and fitness industry. My vision is to provide a one-stop-health-hub with a luxury boutique studio environment offering classes you won't find down the road. I have a team of instructors, but I also spend plenty of time in the studio teaching people the art of aerial yoga and fitness.

What is the main thing you want to achieve professionally?

My main focus is to grow Antigravity Fitness into a national brand and have studios in several cities around New Zealand. I would also love to see Antigravity recognised as a rehabilitation method covered through ACC.

Why did you get into this profession?

My desire to live life to the fullest is what brought me to where I am today, but ultimately I fell into Antigravity by taking a leap of faith and booking some training in Australia. After being a fulltime mother for five years, I wanted to combine my lifestyle of daily exercise with my working life in order to maximise time with my family, friends and the great outdoors. I wanted to find a way to take my exercise away from the gym to methods that were in line with my passions and interests. The idea of yoga and similar exercise techniques have always appealed to me. I knew the benefits; it just needed to be a little more of an upbeat tempo for me. Then I discovered AntiGravity Fitness and here I am healthier and happier than ever before!

What do you like about your job the most?

I especially love the creative side of my business. My dad owned an architectural firm in Auckland and as a young girl I often spent time visiting awesome spaces and talking with my dad about design and the little points of difference that make a space unique and stand out. I really enjoy creating a special atmosphere for workshops and retreats. But most of all I enjoy hearing testimonies from our students about feeling better in their bodies and how the technique has improved their lives. This feedback makes all the hard work worth it!

What is the most challenging aspect of your role?

Learning to manage others has been the most challenging aspect and pushes me outside my comfort zone at times. I'm not a natural leader, so I really had to grow and nurture this skill. I've had to learn to be clear with my intentions, especially as I am quite a private person and a peace keeper at heart. Communication is key! I feel like this has made me a stronger person both personally and professionally. I guess you could say it has made me really live the Float values: challenge your limits, flip your attitude!

What is your proudest work moment?

Six months into owning my business I was contacted by Antigravity Fitness management. They had been watching me closely on social media and were excited to finally have someone developing the brand and taking the technique in the direction they wanted in New Zealand. They offered me the chance to be the brand ambassador and 1 Star Instructor trainer for New Zealand. As a bonus I get to work closely with Renée Stevens who is an absolute genius Movement Specialist and the Master Trainer for Australia and New Zealand. I always feel blessed and honoured to be in her presence. With Renee's help, I have grown into a role that I would never have imagined would be possible.

What is the best piece of career advice you've received?

Your business can only really perform well when you're on top of your game. Self-care is the most important aspect as a business owner. Your true wealth is your health.

Would you recommend your career to other women?

I would encourage everyone to choose a job that inspires them. Most of my instructors have day jobs and teach because they came to class and fell in love with Antigravity. If you're dreaming big and want to open your own studio, make sure you have somewhere to hang your apparatus first! Do the figures and make sure it's financially feasible, because there's only so much love you can put into a project if financial stresses start to outweigh your passion!