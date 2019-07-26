A hand-picked collection of footwear that gives your feet a "sole" is Solect's mantra and the philosophy runs through every aspect of the store, from the luxury brands on offer through to customer service.

The shoe store, which opened in Tauranga Crossing earlier this year, has brought much sought-after brands to the Bay of Plenty, making it a must-go shopping destination for the discerning shoe shopper.

The store is owned by Brittain Wynyard, a family run Kiwi business that has history dating back to 1923 in the footwear and outdoor industry.

A wide range of styles at Solect

All the brands and the shoe collections are carefully selected and handpicked by Solect, making you feel like every inch of the store has been thoughtfully crafted together from the design, staff and styles to create something special and somewhere customers will enjoy returning to.

The layout is open plan and inviting which means shoppers can take their time viewing the large range of footwear from sandals to sneakers to heeled boots. The store design uses textures that are both warm and have a natural appeal – blonde wooden floors, rustic leather, marble walls, plants and the use of moss green add to the overall feel.

Local staff add that personal touch.

Retail general manager Shae Borman lives in Pāpāmoa, commuting between the Bay and Auckland, and the local team have been chosen for their passionate approach to service —

and of course shoes.

Manager Lee and assistant manager Summah have created a welcoming environment in which people feel comfortable and relaxed while they look, choose and try on shoes.

Platform Converse at Solect

The location of the store on the second floor of Tauranga Crossing was particularly selected as it is the region's "ultimate shopping destination" says Shae.

Like Solect, the Crossing is bringing some of the biggest brands the Bay has ever seen.

"We carry premium brands that most people will know and come specifically to try, but we also love people coming in that are discovering the ranges for the first time, and the team are really dedicated to helping people match their needs and taste with shoes that they absolutely love."

Solect's global brand offering includes Timberland, Birkenstock, Onitsuka Tiger, RM Williams, Sol Sana, Dr Martens, Blundstone and Adidas making Solect the first New Zealand footwear store to offer this exciting international mix, says Shae.

For example you will always find the iconic classics of each brand such as the Birkenstock Arizona, Timberland 6 Inch Boot, Dr Martens 1460 Boot, Adidas Stan Smith, as well as Converse and Vans classics — such as the famous Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars sneakers or the Vans Old Skool. But then each season there will be additional styles and colours to try.

"Solect has been in development for a few years ever since we noticed a gap in the footwear market, especially in regional New Zealand. It's easy in big cities to find all the international labels often in their own branded stores but in a region like Tauranga it has been tough going."

Shae says the particular combination of brands was chosen based on the increased demand from people for smart casual wear, but that is also fashion forward.

"Sneakers are always a go-to favourite but adding brands that includes a smarter option gives broader appeal."

The store stocks a combination of the classic or original styles of the brands and then each season these are layered with seasonal styles.

During the winter season, the store has stocked Birkenstock shearling slides, and for spring there are leopard print Toms and sunflower retro Chuck 70s Converse. Come summer they will be showcasing Birkenstock Arizona's in suede and Dr Martens tassel loafers.

"Brands like Dr Martens, Timberlands and Birkenstocks look fabulous on all ages — with some people loving them for years and some discovering them for the first time. A lot of these classic shoe brands are enjoying their hey day back in fashion too. With the focus on the store being so welcoming, it enables people to come and try brands that are both classic and fashionable and staff can also give advice on how to style them."

It goes without saying that the focus is not just on style, but just as important is comfort and fit.

"Style and comfort must go hand in hand — especially in footwear."

Shoes that match your lifestyle are also key in selecting footwear.

The next plan for Solect is to have its website live before the end of the year.

The brand will also open its first Auckland store in Commercial Bay next year.

