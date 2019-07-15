Growing up amid the sideshows of New York's Coney Island, holding the record for the world's youngest female sword swallower and performing with a risqué multinational circus troupe might leave you with the wrong impression of Heather Holliday, something she knows only too well.

"People fall into the trap of assuming I have no limits, but I was brought up in a religious home and that still colours my life," she says from Florida where she's been celebrating the Fourth of July holiday and her grandmother's 98th birthday.

Born and raised a Mormon in New York, Holliday was a high school student seduced by the old-world tackiness and charm of Coney Island who got a school-supported internship at the pleasure ground's sideshow museum — but then a cast member quit, a girl was needed to go on stage with a magician and Holliday's career was born.

"I didn't realise how lucky I was getting on stage until I had been there a few years, and watched the interns come and go," she says, "and they just got to make photocopies, go for coffees and stuff like that."

Her entry into the arcane world of sword swallowing came after hearing a male performer say it was the hardest thing in the show.

"So obviously it was what I wanted to do."

Sword swallower Heather Holliday will star in Limbo. Photo Daniel James Grant

But, according to Coney Island rules, she had to wait for the resident sword swallower to leave — which he did at the end of her first season.

Holliday was 17 when she started and although no longer holds the world record for youngest female sword swallower, believes she has influenced today's female performers as she was the first to use glamorous costumes, hair and makeup — in Holliday's case channelling the 1950s.

"My style as a performer has been greatly influenced by burlesque — the seamed thigh-high nylons, the eyelashes, the red glitter lips, the long red nails: all burlesque staples.

When I joined The Coney Island Sideshow at 18, I was still a dirty punk rocker who didn't know a thing about putting on makeup. I actually went on stage in combat boots and a hoodie for that first stint with the magician — they told me that the next week I should wear a dress."

In 2007 Holliday worked with Go Go Amy, an international burlesque star, for a month in Florida.

"She taught me how to put rollers in my hair and took me to a nail salon. She was the big sister I never had, and I adored her."

Away from the stage and her burlesque persona, Holliday enjoys spending time on her hobby of embroidery.

"It's nice and portable," she says, "so I can do it anywhere, anytime — and you get a nice end result. It's absorbing and relaxing."

One of her other portable hobbies is reading and it was this that led to a realisation that her long-standing ice-eating was actually a medical condition (pagophagia) caused by a lack of iron.

Sure enough, tests revealed she was "heavily anaemic" and once on medication she didn't crave ice anymore.

"I didn't know what to do with myself," Holliday says. "I'd put a cube in my mouth, and it would just sit there. I started freaking out — why didn't I like this thing I once loved? So I stopped taking the medication and got back on my ice habit. I'm happier this way."

Daily training for sword swallowing is crucial, she says, as the natural urge to gag never goes away. Holliday describes it as feeling a little like trying to hold back a sneeze. "I knew it was dangerous from the start, but honestly I was never afraid, just full of intrigue."

The 0.6m metal sword goes straight down her oesophagus, passing millimetres from the heart and lungs, then past her sternum, liver and kidneys until it reaches the stomach of the 1.6m performer — and it's her petite frame that initially garnered Holliday fame.

"Because most sword swallowers are big dudes, everyone wanted to see me do it because I'm a small girl," she says.

"People say it's just mind over matter but it's down to years of conditioning your body to adapt to this foreign item you're putting down your throat. And I have also worked really hard to make it graceful because I don't want it to be scary for the audience."

While her mother may be her biggest fan, and has occasionally made her costumes, Holliday's father — who for the first year she was sword swallowing didn't know what his daughter did until glimpsing her on television one night — remains terrified for her, knowing her dangerous her stage act is.

"If your mind wanders and your body isn't properly aligned you can absolutely be jolted back to reality with a sharp pain in your guts," Holliday says." Unless you actually tear the tissue, these aren't serious injuries. But if you trip on stage and land badly it would be pretty horrible. Not fatal, but pretty close."

However, swallowing a sword — or even six swords at once — is a walk in park, thanks to a small amount of flex in the steel, compared with her signature encore act of swallowing a lit glass neon light.

"The second that goes in, I don't even move at all, I'm really straight and still."

As well as sword swallowing and playing the bass guitar for LIMBO, Holliday also works with fire and has used her fire-breathing and fire-eating talents in cameo appearances in music videos, including for rapper 50 Cent. Madonna is another fan, so mesmerised by LIMBO that she saw it twice.

LIMBO has sold out seasons across the globe, with critical acclaim from Adelaide to Amsterdam and Bogata to Brussels. The show plays exclusively in New Zealand at the Tauranga and Hawke's Bay arts festivals.

As well as Holliday, the show also includes live music, gut-churning contortion, breath-taking acrobatics and stunts.

the details

Tickets to LIMBO, $75 each, go on sale on Monday, available from Baycourt's box office or www.taurangafestival.co.nz. LIMBO performs at 8pm on October 25 and 26, and 2pm on October 26. The show is recommended for ages 13-plus. The full programme for this year's 10-day festival (October 24 to November 3) will be launched on August 8.